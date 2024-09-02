Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 2.0% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.75. 541,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $177.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.23 and a 200 day moving average of $162.13.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

