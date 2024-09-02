The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

NTB stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

