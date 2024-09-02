The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $173.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.91. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

