The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Boeing stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.