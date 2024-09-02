The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $3,255,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,624,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

