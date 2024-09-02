The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,351. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,937,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,199,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 296,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after buying an additional 84,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

