The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1,232.7% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 196,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,185,000 after purchasing an additional 181,990 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $368.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,517. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

