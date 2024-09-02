The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 50.2% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Home Depot stock opened at $368.50 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

