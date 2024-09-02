The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $368.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

