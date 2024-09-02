The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD opened at $368.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

About Home Depot



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

