The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Trimmed by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

