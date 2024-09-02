The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 318.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 43.6% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $3,370,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.