The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

DIS opened at $90.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

