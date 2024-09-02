Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 417,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 110.5% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $615.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $234.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $578.71 and its 200-day moving average is $576.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

