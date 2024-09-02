Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Titan Machinery stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $344.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.28 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 552.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 74,209 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 39.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

