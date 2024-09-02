Toncoin (TON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $225.01 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.62 billion and approximately $225.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $5.16 or 0.00008812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,632.46 or 1.00138949 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,325,669 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,306,223.571724 with 2,534,964,527.4098325 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.13190004 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 540 active market(s) with $204,321,317.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

