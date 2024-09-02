Totally (LON:TLY) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Totally Stock Performance

Shares of TLY opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.46 million, a PE ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Get Totally alerts:

About Totally

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.