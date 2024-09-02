Totally (LON:TLY) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the health services provider’s stock.
Totally Stock Performance
Shares of TLY opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.46 million, a PE ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15).
About Totally
