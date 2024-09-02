Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.72.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 261.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at $68,897,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

