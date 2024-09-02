Triodos Investment Management BV Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

T traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,362,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,170,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

