TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) PT Raised to $30.00

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.71.

Get TWFG alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWFG

TWFG Stock Performance

Shares of TWFG opened at $28.67 on Thursday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TWFG will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at $102,493. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100 over the last ninety days.

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.