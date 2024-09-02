Two Point Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.8% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.4% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 60.8% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 384,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,817,000 after purchasing an additional 81,567 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,367 shares of company stock worth $60,118,991. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $630.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $640.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

