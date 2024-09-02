Two Point Capital Management Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 9.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $22,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,152,000 after buying an additional 196,748 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $188.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $193.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.