Ubiquiti Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ubiquiti has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $193.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

