UBS Group Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $30.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Chewy Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Chewy

Shares of CHWY opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,223,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,798,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

