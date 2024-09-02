UBS Group Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $134.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $120.72 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.76.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

