UBS Group Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $158.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $164.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock worth $961,072,399. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

