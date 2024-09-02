Ultra Market Cap Hits $33.96 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and $835,385.74 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,516.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.00549356 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00072123 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007515 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0849974 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $479,606.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.