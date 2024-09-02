Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $1,088,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $256.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

