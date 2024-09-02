Union Savings Bank Buys 2,183 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Union Savings Bank raised its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,475,000 after purchasing an additional 126,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBTB. Stephens downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.42%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.