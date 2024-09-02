Union Savings Bank Has $2.10 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Union Savings Bank cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $139.89 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

