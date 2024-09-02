Union Savings Bank Reduces Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Union Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,766,000 after buying an additional 627,127 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 353,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,610 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 161,740 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 732.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,925,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB opened at $52.33 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1761 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

