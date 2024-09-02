Union Savings Bank Sells 104 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Union Savings Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $365.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.12. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.