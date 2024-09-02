Union Savings Bank Sells 134 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Union Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,631,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after buying an additional 85,475 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,572,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.3 %

NUE stock opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.73.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

