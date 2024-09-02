Union Savings Bank Sells 57 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Union Savings Bank cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock worth $638,333,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $483.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.