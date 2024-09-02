Union Savings Bank Sells 96 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Union Savings Bank decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $258.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.90. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

