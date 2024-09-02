Union Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Union Savings Bank cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $278.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.41 and a 200 day moving average of $254.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

