Union Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Union Savings Bank reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $360.42 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.52. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

