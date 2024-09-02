Union Savings Bank Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Union Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 98.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $153.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

