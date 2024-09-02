Uniswap Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $145.68 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00010448 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

