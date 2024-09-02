United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,141 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock valued at $638,333,126 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $483.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.20 and its 200-day moving average is $459.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.