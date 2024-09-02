United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $461,525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International stock opened at $234.69 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

