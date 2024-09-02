United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 939 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 15.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 417,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,158,000 after acquiring an additional 57,480 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $212.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

