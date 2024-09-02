United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 11,803 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

