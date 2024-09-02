United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.4 %

QCOM stock opened at $175.30 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $181.33. The company has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

