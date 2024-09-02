United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $14.21 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

