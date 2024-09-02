United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $3,705,058 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Up 1.6 %

Ventas stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -326.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

