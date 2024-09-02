United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $72.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.