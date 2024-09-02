United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Rentals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,349,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.7 %

United Rentals stock traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $741.26. 338,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,089. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $696.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.97.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

