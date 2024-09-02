UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 121,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 21,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNH traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $590.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $593.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

