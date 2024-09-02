Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 626,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 432,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Unum Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 357,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

